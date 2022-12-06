SampleRadar: 491 free digital vs analogue samples

The digital/analogue dichotomy is one that's preoccupied many a gear-obsessed producer at some stage in their journey into music tech geekdom - us included.



It's all a bit silly, though, isn't it? They're simply two different approaches, and different approaches are good for different things. Rather than settle on one side of the fence, we advocate for spending time on both, or in the case of our latest sample pack, smashing up the fence altogether.

This digital vs analogue sample pack brings together the sounds of analogue effects and digital synths in one glorious sonic hodgepodge. We've got all sorts of combinations going on in here.

The famously digital Yamaha DX7, we've run through the famously analogue Boss RE-201 Space Echo. Another legendary digital synth, the Korg M1, has been treated with spring reverb, while the cute Volca FM has been sent through our analogue Moog delay pedal. You get the idea - download the full pack or sample a selection of sounds below.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of loops and one-shots in five folders, labelled by the type of sound they contain.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Digital vs analogue samples: click to download

Digital vs analogue samples (411MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

