SampleRadar: 271 free malfunctioning synth samples

It's easy to lose hours programming that perfect synth patch, but sonic fails can sometimes be turned into big wins.

This collection of malfunctioning synth sounds includes random and glitched noises that can still be creatively useful, so download them and start exploring.

What you need to know

The malfunctioning synth samples are divided into four folders, each of which is named to give an indication of the sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The malfunctioning synth samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Malfunctioning synth samples: click to download

Malfunctioning synth samples (323MB)

