SampleRadar: 487 free handheld noisemaker samples

What self-respecting music-maker doesn't love a portable synth or sampler? There's perhaps no greater joy than being able to pick up an instrument, throw it in your backpack and get your groove on in the park or on the train, sans wires and mains power, unencumbered by the headaches of the home studio.

This explains the explosive popularity of the Korg Volca series, a line which features prominently in our next sample pack, a collection of samples produced by handheld noisemakers.

Along with well-known instruments like the Volcas and the Teenage Engineering Pocket Operator series, we've also sampled rare and hard-to-find DIY synths like the Bugbear Board Weevil and Chimera Synthesis BC8, resulting in a broad and diverse array of samples spanning bleeps, bloops, loops and beats, all ready for use in your next track.

What you need to know

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Handheld noisemaker samples: click to download

Handheld noisemaker samples (698MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

