SampleRadar: 429 free upfront house percussion samples

This lady has her hands in the air. And she doesn't care.

Just like those who listen to it, house music doesn't stand still, which is why it's a genre that SampleRadar feels compelled to revisit frequently.

This week, we're giving you a collection of bustling cutting-edge percussion loops, all of which were produced using Reason's awesome Kong Drum Designer.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders: these contain the original versions of the loops, processed versions and the individual parts for each loop.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The upfront house percussion samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

45 minute warning (original)

Disco teknastic (original)

Back to basics (processed)

Deep scouse (processed)

Upfront house percussion samples: click to download

Upfront house percussion samples (723MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

22 deep house production tips

14 essential minimal house tips

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub