SampleRadar: 152 free industrial metal samples

It's not just guitarists who can have fun in the world of metal, as SampleRadar is about to show you.

Click the download link below and you'll find a selection of no-holds-barred, amped-up beats, synths and basslines, all ready to let rip.

What you need to know

The industrial metal samples are split into 100, 140 and 160bpm construction kits.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The industrial metal samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 100bpm

Bass 140bpm

Pad 140bpm

Screaming lead 160bpm

Industrial metal samples: click to download

Industrial metal samples (84MB)

