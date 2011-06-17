SampleRadar: 220 free electronic pop samples

The sound of synth-led pop music dominates the charts at the moment, and that's what we're celebrating in this week's sample giveaway.
When you're approaching these loops, think David Guetta, Lady Gaga and Tinie Tempah (among others). They were created using some of the very latest soft synths, including Tone2's ElectraX and Audio Damage's Phosphor.
What you need to know
The samples are split into five folders. These contain the full loops, the various loop elements, the drum loops only, the drum loops without kick drums, and the drum loops with bass.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The electronic pop samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Stay the same
Hotter than you
Love pen
Men and women
Everybody knows
Electronic pop samples: click to download
Electronic pop samples (413MB)
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
