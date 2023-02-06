SampleRadar: 195 free instant hooks samples

Hooky, catchy, short phrases to pepper your tracks – stretch 'em, harmonise 'em, distort 'em, smear 'em in delay, or just serve them up raw.

The loops fall into three instrument categories: guitar, keys and synth. There are two loops per instrument per tempo (95, 110, 120, 128, 140 & 170bpm), usually in complementary keys (C/G, E/B, A/D, etc.). Each loop was played in by hand with no copy/paste, so there's some variety here, from major key chirpiness to minor key angst, via plenty of funky pentatonic and flat 2nd Eastern flavours.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of loops and hits in three folders labelled by instrumentation, which are further divided into tempo-labelled folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Instant hooks samples: click to download

Instant hooks samples (132MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.