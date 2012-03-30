SampleRadar: 392 free bass guitar samples

There are all kinds of ways to create a bass sound, but there are times when only the distinctive tone of a proper bass guitar will do.

When those times come, you can now reach for the sizeable collection of bass guitar samples that's available for download below.

What you need to know

The bass samples are split into themed folders. Some of them conform to a set tempo, while others are more freeform.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The bass guitar samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bassline 80bpm

Bassline 110bpm

Minor bass arpeggio

Bass chord

Bass guitar samples: click to download

Bass guitar samples (231MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub