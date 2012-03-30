SampleRadar: 392 free bass guitar samples

There are all kinds of ways to create a bass sound, but there are times when only the distinctive tone of a proper bass guitar will do.
When those times come, you can now reach for the sizeable collection of bass guitar samples that's available for download below.
What you need to know
The bass samples are split into themed folders. Some of them conform to a set tempo, while others are more freeform.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The bass guitar samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Bassline 80bpm
Bassline 110bpm
Minor bass arpeggio
Bass chord
Bass guitar samples: click to download
Tutorial
The quick and easy guide to bass processing
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub