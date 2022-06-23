SampleRadar: 235 free synth impacts samples

This latest delivery from SampleRadar focusses on those one-off 'impacts' that can help change the dynamic of a track without having to introduce a whole new instrument: a sonic reset button, you might call it.

The samples are split into two groups: Drum Impacts and Synth Impacts. The former are made from programmed synth drums - i.e. oscillator/noise based, as opposed to drum machines and samples. The Synth Impacts are created from synth patches programmed for providing the base layer for further 'impactful' processing.

The amassed drum and synth sources were themselves processed (i.e. channel plugin chains - usually just some EQ/filtering, a little modulation and saturation, that kind of thing) before being to sent eight processing groups.

These process chains were populated with distortions, reverbs, delays (esp. pitching ones), modulators (esp. Eventide H910) and filters (envelope controlled). Once one stripe of hits had been made the processing groups were refreshed, the sources tweaked and new stripes made. From these stripes the final samples were edited.

What you need to know

These samples are divided into two folders: Drum Impacts and Synth Impacts.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Synth impacts samples: click to download

Synth impacts samples (240MB) (opens in new tab)

