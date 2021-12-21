SampleRadar advent calendar: 265 free lo-fi acoustic samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

Today's sample pack explores the dusty, nostalgia-soaked sound of lo-fi. We've recorded loops and one-hits from a range of acoustic instruments, including a cornet, guitar, chimes and keyboards, and run them through various FX and processing to get that lo-fi warmth and character. There's even a folder full of lo-fi noise sourced from tape and vinyl players, so you can layer some crackle and hiss into any sound you choose.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Lo-fi acoustic samples: click to download

Lo-fi acoustic samples (362MB)

