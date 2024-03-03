SampleRadar TB-303 Day special: 252 free 303-style acid samples

The sound of Roland's TB-303 Bassline Synth has inspired generations of producers, contributed to hundreds of classic tracks and even spawned its own subgenre of house music.

Today, on 303 Day (03/03... get it?) we're paying tribute to this little silver beauty by giving away an acidic collection of sounds inspired by the 303. At 252, we may be 51 samples short, but we're still pretty sure they'll leave you with a big smiley face.

What you need to know

The 303-style acid samples are divided into five folders: Basslines, Basslines FX, High Arps, One Note Sweeps and One Note Sweeps FX.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The 303-style acid samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

303-style acid samples: click to download

303-style acid samples (165MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

