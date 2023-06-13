SampleRadar: 151 free track builders samples

This sample pack is made up of six tempo-based track building construction kits across a handful of genres: funk, synthwave/dreampop, french house and shoegaze. These are, of course, starting points and even the slightest of manglings and mix-ups can take them to a whole new space, or at least a different genre.

The loops are all either 2 or 4 bars long and each instrument provides three loops per kit. For tuned instruments these are in three keys following a I, IV, V pattern, e.g. C, F and G, or A, D and E. All are major keys unless stated in the filename with an 'm' suffix (e.g. Am). Though some use the major key predominately there is often a minor seventh thrown in (the mixolydian mode).

Many of the sustained instruments also contribute chord hits that will fit with the three keys/modes of their kits. Chord types/voicings are indicated in the filename. As with all samples, these are starting points and deserve to be cut up, mangled, spliced, mashed and diced as you see fit.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Track builders samples: click to download

Track builders samples (253MB)

