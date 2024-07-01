SampleRadar: 371 free fuzzed-out psych samples

We're channelling old-school sci-fi FX, ‘60s garage psychedelia and fuzz-laden stoner rock in our latest free sample pack

Everything’s gone a little fuzzy with our latest free sample pack, focusing on a distorted sound palette drawing from old-school sci-fi FX, ‘60s garage psychedelia and fuzzed-out stoner rock. 

We’ve got psych-tinged guitars, basses, synths, and drums in both loop and multisample instrument formats and with the exception of a handful of drum loops, everything in this collection has been passed through a fuzz/distortion pedal or two… or three, or four! 

What you need to know

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Fuzzed-out psych samples: click to download

Fuzz psych samples (252MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.

