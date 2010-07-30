SampleRadar: 338 free house samples

It seems unthinkable that the all-conquering genre that is house has thus far slipped through SampleRadar's royalty-free sound-gathering net, but at least we can address this strange oversight right now.
Suffice to say, if you're looking for loops that will help you to produce your next club anthem, you've come to the right place.
What you need to know
The samples are split into five construction kits, each of which is supplied in a tempo-labelled folder. Inside these you'll find further bass, beats and synths/keys folders, and the samples are contained within.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The house samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Beat 127bpm
Bass 128bpm
Synth lead 128bpm
Synth pad 127bpm
House samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD.
