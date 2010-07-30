SampleRadar: 338 free house samples

It seems unthinkable that the all-conquering genre that is house has thus far slipped through SampleRadar's royalty-free sound-gathering net, but at least we can address this strange oversight right now.

Suffice to say, if you're looking for loops that will help you to produce your next club anthem, you've come to the right place.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five construction kits, each of which is supplied in a tempo-labelled folder. Inside these you'll find further bass, beats and synths/keys folders, and the samples are contained within.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The house samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 127bpm

Bass 128bpm

Synth lead 128bpm

Synth pad 127bpm

House samples: click to download

House samples (394MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

