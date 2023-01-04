SampleRadar: 167 free techno bass samples

Our latest sample pack explores the low end of techno with a selection of heavy kick drums and two sets of arpeggiated bass loops.

One set of loops started out from soft synth origins using internal and external arpeggiators, as well as a healthy does of post-synth modulation, delay, filtering, saturation and compression. The other bunch of loops were created with a Novation Bass Station (rack mount) monosynth which was EQ'ed and compressed with a Klark-Teknik DN27 graphic equaliser (inductor based) and a DBX166XL.

These bass loops have been designed to work as percussive as well as tonal elements, and could also stand to be attacked with distortion, ring modulation, pitch shifting and plenty of polyrhythmic delay patterns.

The kick drums were all created using soft synths (Arturia ARP2600, MiniMoog, DX7, CZ and SEM) and processed with compression/EQ/filtering plugins to taste. The four to the floor loops often possess some variance from hit to hit due to the characteristics of the layered oscillators, envelope settings and emulated drift within the soft synths.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of loops and hits in seven folders, labelled by tempo.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Techno bass samples: click to download

Techno bass samples (110MB)

