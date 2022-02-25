SampleRadar: 316 free UK garage samples

By ( , , ) published

Re-rewind to the low-slung sounds that defined the '90s

ukg
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the '90s revival in full swing (so we're told) now seems like a good time to cast our ears back to the sound of UK garage.

This instalment of SampleRadar is devoted to it, with beats, basses and synths all awaiting your attention. 

What you need to know

The samples are divided into five folders: 128, 130, 132, 136 and 142bpm.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The UK garage samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 128bpm

Bass 130bpm

Synth pad 142bpm

UK garage samples: click to download

UK garage samples (246MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 75,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub
MusicRadar
MusicRadar

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

  • GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts.
  • TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars.
  • STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info