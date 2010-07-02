SampleRadar: 483 free movie soundtrack samples

Dim the lights, fire up the popcorn maker (you know - the one that you got two Christmases ago and never use) and kick the idiot in front of you for talking on his mobile phone. That's right: SampleRadar is going to the movies.

More specifically, we're giving you a collection of royalty-free samples that are ideal for use in soundtrack work, but we think they'll also slot perfectly into your standard compositions, too.

What you need to know

The samples are split into two folders: Sci-fi & Fantasy and Suspense & Horror. Each of these contains further folders that are labelled to indicate the type of sounds featured within them (atmospheres, bass, beats, FX, synths etc)

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The movie soundtrack samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Sci-fi & Fantasy bass

Sci-fi & Fantasy synth

Suspense & Horror orchestral

Suspense & Horror beat

Movie soundtrack samples: click to download

Movie soundtrack samples (298MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

