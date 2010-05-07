SampleRadar: 307 free loved-up samples

SampleRadar has always considered itself to be a lover rather than a fighter, and it's showing its sensitive side this week by giving you a decidedly amorous audio collection.
These are the sounds of seduction: think Barry White, Isaac Hayes and Teddy Pendergrass and you'll be in the right ballpark.
What you need to know
The samples are split into six folders, each of which contains a construction kit in a specified tempo. Each kit features bass, drums, guitar and keyboard loops, while drum hits are also provided.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The loved-up samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example loops
Beat 82bpm
Bass 85bpm
Guitar 74bpm
Organ 90bpm
Clavinet 106bpm
Rhodes 80bpm
Loved-up samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
