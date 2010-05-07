SampleRadar: 307 free loved-up samples

SampleRadar has always considered itself to be a lover rather than a fighter, and it's showing its sensitive side this week by giving you a decidedly amorous audio collection.

These are the sounds of seduction: think Barry White, Isaac Hayes and Teddy Pendergrass and you'll be in the right ballpark.

What you need to know

The samples are split into six folders, each of which contains a construction kit in a specified tempo. Each kit features bass, drums, guitar and keyboard loops, while drum hits are also provided.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The loved-up samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example loops

Beat 82bpm

Bass 85bpm

Guitar 74bpm

Organ 90bpm

Clavinet 106bpm

Rhodes 80bpm

Loved-up samples: click to download

Loved-up samples (264MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

