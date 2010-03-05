SampleRadar: 212 free lo-fi punk disco samples

With the news breaking that LCD Soundsystem will release their third full-length studio album on 17 May, it seems entirely appropriate that SampleRadar's offering to you this week is a collection of James Murphy-inspired lo-fi punk disco samples.

Synths, drums, guitars and basses are all awaiting your attention and, as always, they're royalty-free.

What you need to know

The samples are split into 7 folders, six of which contain construction kits, and one of which contains beats at various tempi. As well as loops, there are also some drum hits.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The lo-fi-punk disco samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example loops

Kit 01 (130bpm) full mix

Kit 02 (100bpm) full mix

Kit 03 (130bpm) full mix

Lo-fi punk disco samples: click to download

Lo-fi punk disco samples (94MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD.

