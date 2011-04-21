SampleRadar: 100 free drum'n'bass atmosphere samples

If that's not atmospheric, we don't know what is.

Our research tells us that drum 'n' bass is one of the most popular genres covered by SampleRadar, so over the next few weeks we're going take a more in-depth look at the genre, bringing you some specific DnB elements.

First up, atmospheres: if you're looking for eerie and futuristic soundscapes that will help you to create great intros, you've come to the right place.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in a single folder, so just dive in and explore them.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The drum 'n' bass atmosphere samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Atmosphere 6

Atmosphere 15

Atmosphere 37

Atmosphere 60

Drum 'n' bass atmosphere samples: click to download

Drum 'n' bass atmosphere samples (523MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

