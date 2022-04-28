SampleRadar: 193 free extreme bass samples

A good bassline is one of the cornerstones of many a great track (hence our celebration of the best basslines of all time), but if yours aren't quite up to scratch, this week's SampleRadar could provide some inspiration.

Many of the sounds in this collection move away from the vanilla bass tone, being heavily processed to give them extra bite and edge

What you need to know

The samples are split into two folders: Live bass Biz and Low-end FX.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The extreme bass samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Live bass 109

Live bass 116

Low-end FX 17

Low-end FX 67

Extreme bass samples: click to download

Extreme bass samples (55MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 75,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub