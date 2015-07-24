SampleRadar: 195 free bass boutique samples

Whether it's the bass guitar or synth that tickles your bottom-end receptors hardest, there's always a need for more bass, and that's exactly what we're providing in this special low frequency edition of SampleRadar.

A variety of instruments were used to create the loops 'n' 'lines we're offering, and there should be something for everyone.

What you need to know

The bass boutique samples are divided into five folders, each of which is labelled according to the tempo of the sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The bass boutique samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

95bpm

110bpm

125bpm

170bpm

Bass boutique samples: click to download

Bass boutique samples (113MB)

