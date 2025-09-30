“The ultimate library of bass tones”: IK Multimedia’s Tonex amp modelling suite arrives for bass guitar – with pedals, software and lots and lots of tones

IK Multimedia’s Tonex amp modelling eco-system has brought guitarists an embarrassment of riches, with signature collaborations with Joe Satriani, software suites inspired by Eddie Van Halen’s incendiary electric guitar tone, the superlative Tonex and Tonex One hardware pedals – plus the Tonex Cab, the FRFR speaker to play them through.

But not it has come for the bass guitar, assembling 150 Tone Models that bring you digital emulations of some of the most iconic bass amps in history, and all the mod cons and functionality that the Tonex platform provides.

Described by IK Multimedia as “the ultimate library of bass tones,” the Tonex Bass Signature Collection was assembled in a similar fashion to its guitar equivalent, with classic gear captured with a little help from the brand’s AI technology.

You can use these Tone Models across the Tonex eco-system. You could keep it all in the box, all on your laptop, or you can get yourself the Tonex or Tonex One mini-pedal for bass, and download these sounds to your pedalboard for a high-functioning and super-portable fly-in live rig.

You might never need to take an amp the size of a refrigerator up three flights of stairs again. All the big names are modelled here: Ampeg, Aguilar, Gallien-Krueger, and more. All styles are catered for. The demo videos offering a taste of the plugin’s Funk, R&B, Rock and Slap sound just scratch the surface.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

There are the American Classics such as the Ampeg SVT-CL and SVT-VR, and Fender’s Bassman 100 and Bassman 300. “These captures give you the unmistakable thump, roar, and authority of these stage and studio legends,” says IK Multimedia. “Whether you need deep, clean low end or gritty tube drive that fills the mix, these classics deliver the foundation of modern bass.”

There are the US-voiced combos, ideal for those plummy R&B and soul sounds. Then you’ve got the models of high-wattage contemporary powerhouses from Orange, Trace Elliot, Marshall et al, and there is a range of modelled stompboxes to further shape your tone. You know the drill. There are options, presets, user-sharable tones, and IK Multimedia promises “perfect” dry/wet phase correlation for top-class sounds when mixing DI and amp sounds.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: IK Multimedia ) (Image credit: IK Multimedia ) (Image credit: IK Multimedia )

The pedals themselves have an aluminum-silver enclosure, with the full-sized Tonex Pedal Bass Edition priced at $/€429, which arrives preloaded with 150 “gig-ready” presets, and the Tonex ONE Bass Edition priced at $/€199, arriving with 20 presets. The pedals come bundled with licenses for the Tonex Signature Bass Collection, Tonex CS, Tonex Modeler, and Tonex Editor, AmpliTube 5, plus AmpliTube SVX 1 and 2 Collections.

The Tonex Signature Bass Collection can be used as standalone software in your DAW and is priced $/€99.

For more details, head over to IK Multimedia.