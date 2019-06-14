SampleRadar: 268 free dusty funk samples

It's time to take it old school, as we get on the good foot and bring you a selection of stone cold funk samples.

We've got beats, bass and guitar loops, all of which are bursting with groove.

What you need to know

The dusty funk samples are divided into Bass, Beats and Guitar folders, each of which contains loops at 85, 95, 110 and 120bpm.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The dusty funk samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Dusty funk samples: click to download

Dusty funk samples (236MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

