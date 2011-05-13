SampleRadar: 100 free drum 'n' bass FX samples

Take your DnB productions to another world.

Continuing our deep exploration into the world of drum 'n' bass sounds, this week's SampleRadar is devoted to FX.

You'll find risers, descenders, impacts and abstract noises, all of which are designed to add interest to your DnB productions.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in a single folder, so just dive in and explore them.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The drum 'n' bass FX samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

FX 6

FX 13

FX 33

FX 98

Drum 'n' bass FX samples: click to download

Drum 'n' bass FX samples (148MB)

