SampleRadar: 586 free rise of the robots samples

Wind him up and watch him go.

With helmeted heroes Daft Punk breaking streaming records and set to score their first UK number 1 single this weekend with Get Lucky, what better time than now to bring you a collection of sounds that celebrates all things robotic?

Prepare for a distinctly vocoded vibe as SampleRadar becomes more machine than man.

What you need to know

The rise of the robots samples are divided into four folders: Beats, Robot Voices, Synths and Vochordals.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The rise of the robots samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 120bpm

Robot voice

Polycoder synth 128bpm

Vochordal



Rise of the robots samples: click to download

Rise of the robots samples (493MB)

