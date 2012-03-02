SampleRadar: 398 free found sound samples

The sounds of the real world can be as amazing as any that are made in a studio.

Featuring sounds that were captured in places as diverse as Paris, London and the ring road around Bristol, this week's beats and loops are unlike any you've heard before.

The loops were created with the aid of the Kurzweil K2600r effects engine, while the beats were made with the aid of NI's Kontakt.

What you need to know

The found sound samples are split into two folders: Beats and Loops. The samples are then organised by tempo.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The found sound samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 90bpm

Beat 135bpm

Loop 120bpm

Loop 130bpm

Found sound samples: click to download

Found sound samples (221MB)

