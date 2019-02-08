SampleRadar: 286 free bespoke breaks samples

Nothing livens up a sterile electronic drum beat like a break, whether it's stomping all over your mix or stuttering away quietly in the background.

It just so happens that we've got loads of them for you to download, all ready for you to drop into your projects and tweak to taste.

What you need to know

The bespoke breaks samples are divided into four tempo-labelled folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The bespoke breaks samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bespoke breaks samples: click to download

Bespoke breaks samples (126MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 60,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub