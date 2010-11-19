SampleRadar: 162 free urban rock samples

Rock/hip-hop crossovers have been invading the charts since Run-D.M.C and Aerosmith pretty much invented the genre with their reworking of the latter band's hit Walk This Way.
And now said genre - or should that be fusion of genres? - is hitting SampleRadar, as we present a collection of sounds that we're choosing to bill as urban rock.
What you need to know
The samples are supplied in three tempo-labelled construction kits (80, 88 and 95bpm). Each of these contains bass, beats and guitar sounds.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The urban rock samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Beat 80bpm
Bass 88bpm
Guitar 95bpm
Urban rock samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
