SampleRadar: 130 free drum 'n' bass pad samples

If you want to make your drum 'n' bass productions sound that little bit bigger, a pad sample or two might just be the answer.

Luckily for you, we've come up with the goods: the download link below points in the direction of 130 sweeping chords and drones that are perfect for anyone who wants to give their DnB projects a more epic quality.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in a single folder, so just dive in and explore them.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The drum 'n' bass pad samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Pad 11

Pad 22

Pad 36

Pad 95

Pad 124

Drum 'n' bass pad samples: click to download

Drum 'n' bass pad samples (417MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

