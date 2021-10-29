SampleRadar: 459 free drum fill samples

Beats are the backbone of your tracks, driving the music and maintaining the pace, but there's no joy in endless repetition.

This is where drum fills come in, adding variation and frequently indicating to the listener that a musical change is on the way.

Of course, you could program your own drum fills, but if you want a selection of pre-rolled, err, rolls and fills, read on.

What you need to know

The instant drum fill samples are divided into nine tempo-themed folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The instant drum fill samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Acoustic fill 95bpm

Snare roll 120bpm

Kick/snare fill 135bpm

Acoustic glitch chop 175bpm

Instant drum fill samples: click to download

Instant drum fill samples (229MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub