SampleRadar: 355 free breakbeat samples

It's the weekend, you're ready to make some music and you're looking for inspiration. Fortunately, MusicRadar is here to kickstart the creative process with a selection of pro-quality, royalty-free samples.

This week, our sonic microscope is zooming in on breakbeat, which means not only drums but melodic sounds, too. This is a genre that covers a lot of ground, so to give you an idea of what each of our sample kits contains, there are demo mixes for you to listen to below.

What you need to know

The samples are split across four construction kits, each of which contains breaks, basslines and synths (some contain FX sounds, too). As well as loops, there are single hits and multisamples.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use them in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The breakbeat kits are supplied as separate zip files, so you'll need to extract them before you can see the samples. Enjoy!

Example loops

Breakbeat kit 125bpm

Breakbeat kit 130bpm

Breakbeat kit 135bpm

Breakbeat kit 140bpm

Breakbeat kits: click to download

Breakbeat kit 125bpm

Breakbeat kit 130bpm

Breakbeat kit 135bpm

Breakbeat kit 140bpm

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

