SampleRadar: 792 free carnival rave samples

UK users may be in the midst of an early bleak midwinter, but SampleRadar is here to warm things up with a sizeable collection of sun-kissed carnival rave samples.

To expand a little more, these sounds are tinged with ragga, reggaeton, breakbeat, house and basement flavours: click the download button and get the party started.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in five folders: Extreme synth bass, Rhythmic loops, Single hits, Vox loops and Vox slices. All the loops are supplied at 130bpm.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The carnival rave samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Extreme synth bass (Mousey)

Rhythmic loop

Vox loop

Carnival rave samples: click to download

Carnival rave samples (384MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

