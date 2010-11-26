SampleRadar: 792 free carnival rave samples

UK users may be in the midst of an early bleak midwinter, but SampleRadar is here to warm things up with a sizeable collection of sun-kissed carnival rave samples.
To expand a little more, these sounds are tinged with ragga, reggaeton, breakbeat, house and basement flavours: click the download button and get the party started.
What you need to know
The samples are supplied in five folders: Extreme synth bass, Rhythmic loops, Single hits, Vox loops and Vox slices. All the loops are supplied at 130bpm.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The carnival rave samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Extreme synth bass (Mousey)
Rhythmic loop
Vox loop
Carnival rave samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.