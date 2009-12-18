SampleRadar: 1,007 free criminal damage samples

As every TV ad is currently telling you, 'tis the season to be jolly, so what is SampleRadar doing to mark the holiday festivities? Bringing you a load of mangled, crushed and generally messed-up sounds, that's what.

Yep, this is the soundtrack to the chaos swarming inside your head the day after the Christmas party. Our criminal damage collection was created by abusing all manner of different gear, some of which was harmed in the process.

What you need to know

The samples are split into 13 folders, and the name of each one should give you a good idea of the carnage that awaits within. As well as loops, some of the categories also contain hits, while there's a dedicated folder of multisamples.

All the hits and kits are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The criminal damage samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Drum loop



Circuit-bent Speak & Math

InDaTumbleDryer

QChord

Criminal damage samples: click to download

Criminal damage samples (865MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

