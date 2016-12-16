SampleRadar: 277 free cyborg beats samples

Is there room in the world for another collection of drum loops? Of course there is.

This bundle of beats features a cast of drum machines, but the rhythms have been given a human touch.

What you need to know

Each of the cyborg beats samples has its tempo in the filename, along with the name of the gear used to create it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The cyborg beats samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Korg MR-16 100bpm

Moog Freqbox RX17 100bpm

Spring verb compressed TR-505 120bpm

TR-505 120bpm

Cyborg beats samples: click to download

Cyborg beats samples (284MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub