SampleRadar: 500 free industrial samples

What you need to know

The samples are split into five tempo-labelled construction kits, each of which contains loops, hits and multisamples.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The retro video game samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Drums 120bpm

Bass 140bpm



Guitar 150bpm

Lead synth 174bpm

Arpeggiator 90bpm

Industrial samples: click to download

Industrial samples (466MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

