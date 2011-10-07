SampleRadar: 500 free industrial samples

SampleRadar hasn't done a day's manual labour in its life - it's every inch the delicate-skinned desk jockey - but that doesn't mean that it can't appreciate the value in a bit of industrial noise.
And that's precisely what's on offer in this week's collection: we hope you find these samples suitably nasty and in-yer-face, but if not, just distort them some more.
What you need to know
The samples are split into five tempo-labelled construction kits, each of which contains loops, hits and multisamples.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The retro video game samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Drums 120bpm
Bass 140bpm
Guitar 150bpm
Lead synth 174bpm
Arpeggiator 90bpm
Industrial samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
