204 free modular madness samples

There was once a time before computers and keyboards ruled the Earth. Long-haired, thick-spectacled, white-coated creatures with endless beards and patch cables for fingers lived deep underground, peering up at high walls covered in unfathomable chests of all shapes and sizes.

Amidst their grunting, they spent their time patching together boxes of flashing lights, crusty faders and derelict dials, all just to coax a handful of noises and beeps out of ancient devices we know only as 'modular synthesizers'.

This instalment of SampleRadar brings you a truckload of these old-school sonic ramblings in the form of some mad modular synth loops.

What you need to know

The modular madness samples are divided into six tempo-labelled folders. Each sample's key is indicated in its filename.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The modular madness samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Jen Pulses 95bpm

Fooger ModA 110bpm

Mixed PWMB 120bpm

Moog PassesA 140bpm

Modular madness samples: click to download

Modular madness samples (142MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub