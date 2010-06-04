SampleRadar: 246 free italo disco samples

You can hear an italo disco influence on some of Little Boots' work.

Conceived in the '70s, the futuristic electronic sound if italo disco has enjoyed something of a renaissance recently, with its influence being heard on work by artists such as Sally Shapiro, Glass Candy and even Little Boots.

SampleRadar is celebrating italo disco's space-age shtick this week with another collection of royalty-free sounds.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four folders, each of which contains a construction kit in a specified tempo. Each kit features bass, beats, percussion and synth loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The italo disco samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example loops

Bass 120bpm

Drums 115bpm

Percussion 125bpm

Synth 120bpm

Italo disco samples: click to download

Italo disco samples (167MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

