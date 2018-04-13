SampleRadar: 253 free dub percussion samples

From single percussion hits, we've created a heavily-processed collection of dub percussion samples, all of which are rich with tape delay, spring reverb and other effects.

The source material includes bongos, congas, tambourines, shakers, cowbells, woodblocks and more, but short, sharp sounds these are not...

What you need to know

The dub percussion samples are divided into five folders: four are labelled according to their tempo and the final one isn't synced to any particular tempo.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The dub percussion samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Dub percussion samples: click to download

Dub percussion samples (249MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 60,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub