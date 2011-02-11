SampleRadar: 227 free remix samples

Sometimes, getting a remix started is the trickiest part of the process, but if you're struggling for inspiration, SampleRadar can help.
This week's collection contains a range of loops that are perfect for kick-starting your latest remix, though obviously, you can also use them in original productions, too.
What you need to know
The samples are split into three folders that are labelled by tempo (90, 125 and 130bpm). These contain beats, bass and synth loops.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The remix samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Beat 90bpm
Beat 130bpm
Synth 125bpm
Synth 130bpm
Bass 90bpm
Remix samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
