SampleRadar: 227 free remix samples

Sometimes, getting a remix started is the trickiest part of the process, but if you're struggling for inspiration, SampleRadar can help.

This week's collection contains a range of loops that are perfect for kick-starting your latest remix, though obviously, you can also use them in original productions, too.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders that are labelled by tempo (90, 125 and 130bpm). These contain beats, bass and synth loops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The remix samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 90bpm

Beat 130bpm

Synth 125bpm

Synth 130bpm

Bass 90bpm

Remix samples: click to download

Remix samples (213MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

18 pro remixing tips

How to make it as a remixer

14 Reason remixing tips

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub