SampleRadar: 105 free sine and sub samples

If woofer-worrying WAVs are you're what you're after, you've come to the right place.

This SampleRadar collection is full of super-low-end basslines, kicks and tone drops, all ready to load into your DAW.

What you need to know

The sine and sub samples are divided into three main folders: Basslines, Kicks and Tone drops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Sine and sub samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Sine and sub samples: click to download

Sine and sub drum samples (93MB)

