SampleRadar: 545 free domestic appliance samples

What do saws, drills, extractor fans, an oven, a microwave, pots and pans and a breast pump have in common?

They were all sampled for this week's SampleRadar collection is the answer, and then processed using all manner of different effects.

What you need to know

The domestic appliance samples are divided into four folders: Beats, Hit n One Shots, Loops and Verbed Out.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The domestic appliance samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 136bpm

Fan FX loop

Industrial mech

Drill verb

Domestic appliance samples: click to download

Domestic appliance samples (509MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

