SampleRadar: 252 free heavy metal drum samples

SampleRadar doesn't like to miss out on a celebration, so it should come as no surprise that it's getting involved in the devilish spectacle that is MusicRadar's Metal Week.

Following last year's giveaway of 400 free heavy metal guitar samples, we're supplying you with a varied collection of drum loops in this most brutal of genres.

Both acoustic and electronic beats are included, and they come at a wide range of tempi.

What you need to know

The samples are split into two folders: acoustic and electronic. Each of these contains sub-folders that are labelled by tempo.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The heavy metal drum samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example loops

Acoustic 120bpm

Acoustic 220bpm



Electronic 80bpm

Electronic 180bpm



Heavy metal drum samples: click to download

Heavy metal drum samples (123MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

