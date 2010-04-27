How to make heavy metal music

From heavy video demos from metal legends Paul Gilbert, John 5, Wes Borland and Marty Friedman; to audio-backed lessons with free guitar tab, production tutorials and kick-ass advice from the pros; welcome to MusicRadar's heavy metal tutorials hub page.

Metal video tutorials

Modern metal guitar with Pin from SikTh

Opeth show you how to play Heir Apparent

Wes Borland from Limp Bizkit on two-handed tapping

A monster riff from Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland

Marty Friedman on breaking out of a rut

John 5 on combining sweeping with tapping

Paul Gilbert on trying new pentatonic positions

How to play Killing In The Name by Rage Against The Machine

Kirk hammett

Metal tab and audio tutorials

Play lead guitar like Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Play better rhythm: Drop D riffing

Play better rhythm: Mixing rhythm and lead like Eddie Van Halen

Kerry king

Metal advice from the pros

Slayer's Kerry King's top three playing tips

Metal production tutorials

20 hot metal production tips

How to make your music loud

