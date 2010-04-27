How to make heavy metal music

From heavy video demos from metal legends Paul Gilbert, John 5, Wes Borland and Marty Friedman; to audio-backed lessons with free guitar tab, production tutorials and kick-ass advice from the pros; welcome to MusicRadar's heavy metal tutorials hub page.
Metal video tutorials
Modern metal guitar with Pin from SikTh
Opeth show you how to play Heir Apparent
Wes Borland from Limp Bizkit on two-handed tapping
A monster riff from Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland
Marty Friedman on breaking out of a rut
John 5 on combining sweeping with tapping
Paul Gilbert on trying new pentatonic positions
How to play Killing In The Name by Rage Against The Machine
Kirk Hammett onstage with Metallica © Sayre Berman/Corbis
Metal tab and audio tutorials
Play lead guitar like Metallica's Kirk Hammett
Play better rhythm: Drop D riffing
Play better rhythm: Mixing rhythm and lead like Eddie Van Halen
Slayer's Kerry King in Australia, 2009 © Kirsty Umback/Corbis
Metal advice from the pros
Slayer's Kerry King's top three playing tips
Next page: 20 hot metal production tips, how to make your music loud
Metal production tutorials
