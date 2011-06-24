SampleRadar: 286 free real-world FX samples

While many of us like to make music that sounds decidedly synthetic, adding a snatch or two of real-world audio can help to give your productions a more organic feel.

And wouldn't you know it, SampleRadar is on hand to help, with a broad cross-section of sounds that come from the world around you.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders: Body FX, Foley FX and Field Recordings.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The real-world FX samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Creaky floorboard

Food mixer

Eating crisps

Summer rain

Real-world FX samples: click to download

Real-world FX samples (365MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

Extreme sampling: 11 ways to create unique sounds

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub