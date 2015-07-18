SampleRadar: 363 free alarm and siren samples

Don't worry - the building you're in isn't on fire. The alarms and sirens you can hear all come courtesy of SampleRadar.

Based on the sound of emergency services vehicles, air raid sirens, fog horns, alarm clocks and more, these could be just the attention-grabbing samples you're looking for.

What you need to know

The alarm and siren samples are divided into seven folders, each of which is labelled according to the tempo of the samples contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The alarm and siren samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

100bpm

120bpm

130bpm

170bpm

Alarm and siren samples: click to download

Alarm and siren samples (422MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub