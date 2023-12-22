SampleRadar: 505 free junk drums samples

One man's trash is another man's drum sample

We're nothing if not environmentally conscious here at MusicRadar, and what better way to do our part for the planet than to recycle our junk into music? You know how the old saying goes: one man's trash is another man's drum sample.

In that spirit, we've put together a collection of one-shots and loops using nothing but junk. Recording the bangs, crashes, whacks and wallops made by our trash, we've produced a set of percussive samples that sound anything but garbage. 

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Junk drums samples: click to download

Junk drums samples (130MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.

