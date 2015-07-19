SampleRadar: 216 free guitar drone samples

Fast, dextrous guitar playing can sometimes be great, but with the right effects, you can get some amazing results by playing just one note or two notes.

Created with a range of guitars, amps, pedals and other outboard and software processors, SampleRadar's selection of 2-bar drones can be used as they are or manipulated even further.

What you need to know

The guitar drone samples are divided into six folders, each of which is labelled according to the tempo of the sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The guitar drone samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

90bpm

120bpm

140bpm

170bpm

Guitar drone samples: click to download

Guitar drone samples (108MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

