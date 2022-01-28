SampleRadar: 269 free glitch kit samples

Wonky times are here again, as we bring you a collection of glitchy sounds that are determined to take you off the musical straight and narrow. Whether you want circuit-bent beats or sci-fi effects, there's something here to please.

The glitch kit samples are divided into five folders: Beats, Bent Hits, Circuit Bent, Glitch FX and Misc Loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The glitch kit samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Glitch kit samples: click to download

Glitch kit samples (159MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

