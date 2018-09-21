SampleRadar: 252 free future rave samples

That sound you can hear is a whistle being blown, and multiple hands are being thrown into the air.

Yes, it's time to snap open a glo-stick in your studio and celebrate the sound of rave, as we bring you a set of samples that's guaranteed to send the crowd wild.

What you need to know

The future rave samples are divided into six folders. Some are tempo-themed while others are labelled according to their content.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The future rave samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Future rave samples: click to download

Future rave samples (195MB)

